Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $205.58

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.58.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.26. The company had a trading volume of 134,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,309. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

