Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target at $100.00

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thales from €125.00 ($137.36) to €100.00 ($109.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $25.60 on Monday. Thales has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

