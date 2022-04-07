Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Target Price at $17.67

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

UNCRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,778. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

