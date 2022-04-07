Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Price Target at $264.33

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average is $242.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

