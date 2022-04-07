Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

AOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$413.26 million and a PE ratio of -118.75. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

