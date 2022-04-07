Brokers Issue Forecasts for Logiq, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Logiq in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80).

Separately, Mackie assumed coverage on shares of Logiq in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LGIQ opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

