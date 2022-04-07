Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.06. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$26.61 and a 52 week high of C$70.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

