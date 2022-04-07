Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.35.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.53 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

