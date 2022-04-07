Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.