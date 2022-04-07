Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 11,277 Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Primo Water by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Primo Water by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 743,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -710.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

