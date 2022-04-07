Brown Advisory Inc. Has $234,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

NYSE OLN opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Olin Co. has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

