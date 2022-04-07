Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $221,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $766.57 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $662.26 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $711.21 and a 200-day moving average of $765.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.