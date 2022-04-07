Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE:BXC opened at $60.41 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

