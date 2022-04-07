Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $51.02.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

