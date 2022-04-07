Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 416.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 171.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 130,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,457.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Mueller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.