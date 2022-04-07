Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 10,772 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $163.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

