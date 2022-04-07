Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.79. 1,525,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.