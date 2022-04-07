BSClaunch (BSL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,354.00

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $38,651.09 and $9,354.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.94 or 0.07312753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.01 or 1.00174004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00050884 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

