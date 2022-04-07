BSCView Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $71,334.01 and $148.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.06 or 0.07415250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.05 or 0.99993492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051032 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

