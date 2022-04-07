Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE BLDR opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

