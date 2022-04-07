Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

