Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 million, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

