Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 129.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYRN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies ( OTCMKTS:BYRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

