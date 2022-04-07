Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $25.93 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and approximately $31,774.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.00497050 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

