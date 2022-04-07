ByteNext 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,852.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $654,079.24 and approximately $6,852.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.16 or 0.07351886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,146.94 or 0.99778300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00050496 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.