C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.17. 10,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 646,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 173.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

