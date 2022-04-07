Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up to $57.05

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.05, but opened at $58.30. Cactus shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get Cactus alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,636,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.