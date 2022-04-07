Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average of $163.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

