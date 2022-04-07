Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

