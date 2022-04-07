Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.11. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $169.27. The company has a market capitalization of $298.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.