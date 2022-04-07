CaixaBank (CAIXY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS: CAIXY):

4/7/2022 – CaixaBank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.65 ($2.91) to €2.95 ($3.24). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – CaixaBank was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/31/2022 – CaixaBank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63).

3/25/2022 – CaixaBank was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €3.40 ($3.74) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – CaixaBank was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – CaixaBank had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – CaixaBank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – CaixaBank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – CaixaBank was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 296,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,278. CaixaBank, S.A. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.