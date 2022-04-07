Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 6,295 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. 112,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

