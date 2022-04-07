Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $24,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.73. 71,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,708. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.