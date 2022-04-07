Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $716.43. 9,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,006. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $506.86 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $672.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $658.03.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

