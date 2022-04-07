Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 10,751 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.12. 145,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,503,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

