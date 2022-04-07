Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

NYSE IBM traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $127.15. 58,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,783. The company has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

