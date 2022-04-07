Calamos Advisors LLC Has $31.38 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,015 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $466.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,860. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $329.87 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

