Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

NYSE DE traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $408.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

