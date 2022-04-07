Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $20.27 Million Investment in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,000.

Shares of LGSTU remained flat at $$10.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 102,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,579. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

