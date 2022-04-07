Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 20th

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHYGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CHY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.