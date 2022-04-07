Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 20th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CHY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

