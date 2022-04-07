Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 54,376 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 74,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

