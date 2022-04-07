Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 164,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $169.27.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

