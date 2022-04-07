Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $637,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,683. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

