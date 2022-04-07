Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.77. 6,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $329.87 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

