Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,667,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $280.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $327.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.