Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $14.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,536.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,134. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,515.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,649.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,973.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

