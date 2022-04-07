Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 2,769,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,399,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

