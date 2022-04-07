California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10. 869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 924,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get California Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $804,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock valued at $61,396,384 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.