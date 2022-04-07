Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

CLMT stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

