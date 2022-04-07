Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $419,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $449,400.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $360,765.72.

On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $534,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00.

ZNTL opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.